To Matt at Bud’s
The Community Voice
On behalf of the California Association of Meat Processors, we would like to thank you for your help during our 2022 Cured Meat Competition at Chico State University. Your commitment to helping our Association is sincerely appreciated. This was a very competitive contest with many entries in a wide range of products.
Each year CAMP continues to advance its mission of education in meat processing. Through our annual conventions and seminars, we have seen many advancements with our members in the meat industry. We also strive to build on the future of the industry by providing a collegiate level competition.
The goal of the California Association of Meat Processors is to continue to make a difference in the meat industry. As we value your expertise and professionalism, it has been great having you be a part of CAMP’s Cured Meat Team. We hope to have the opportunity of working with you again in the future.
Once again, a heartfelt thank you,
Jim and Sue Douglass
2022 Cured Meat
Chairmen
