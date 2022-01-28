To Councilmembers and staff
The Community Voice
Two alert Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition members alerted me to a January 12 Facebook post from Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety, stating that one of your responses to the homeless RV encampment on Roberts Lake Road will be to close the bike lane in that area.
I attend every meeting of the City’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee and review every City Council agenda, and have seen no notification, discussion, or vote regarding this action. It strikes me as highly inappropriate that a single social media platform be the only method for alerting the public about this decision.
I fail to see how "closing the bike lane along sections of Roberts Lake Road where the encampments are most dense" functions to "reduce the negative impacts of the encampment on the community." Cyclists would be forced to share the road with speeding vehicles zooming around that curve.
A significant gap remains in the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) path, leaving those of us who ride between Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa with few safe options. High traffic speeds on Petaluma Hill and Stony Point Roads are frightening to many, and cyclists have been killed on both. This leaves Roberts Lake Road to Santa Rosa Avenue as the other common route.
In a subsequent post on January 13, the city states "We recognize these measures impact bicyclists using the bike lane along Roberts Lake Rd. we believe the risk of someone in an encampment being struck by a vehicle is high [emphasis mine] and that providing short walking paths where the encampments are active will help reduce this risk.” the risk of a cyclist being struck in a vehicle lane is also high. from this statement, i can only deduce that the city places a higher priority on the safety of those campers than it does on cyclists who are using the lane for the purpose for which it was designed.
The post continues, “The portions of the bike lane that are going to be closed are only where there are active encampments [emphasis mine] in the north and in the south. In the area in between, the bike lane will remain open for use." How is this helpful? Is this supposed to make us feel better? Bike lanes that start and stop can actually be MORE dangerous than no lane at all, as cyclists moving in and out of traffic makes them less visible and predictable to drivers.
Less than a year ago, you UNANIMOUSLY passed a resolution “endorsing the declaration of a climate emergency and immediate emergency mobilization to restore a safe climate.” Transportation accounts for a large percentage of our greenhouse gas emissions, which means we need to do everything possible to encourage people to use nonpolluting modes of travel like riding a bike; the best way to do that is to make cycling safer and more appealing. Removing bike lanes is completely counter to your own stated goals.
The City’s Homelessness FAQ webpage states that “Beyond parks and creeks, the city can require people to move if they are interfering with the public’s use of a public facility(such as blocking a sidewalk).” Would not blocking the bike lane also qualify, as it interferes with cyclists’ safe use of the roadway? It also encourages residents to call Public Safety “if anyone is dumping trash, or interfering with your use of a park, path, sidewalk, or other facilities [emphasis mine].” I have repeatedly called Public Safety for various obstructions of bike lanes within the city, with no apparent results. It would seem that campers obstructing either the bicycle lane OR the vehicle lane would be in violation and therefore able to be moved.
We understand the constraints upon cities’ ability to remove homeless encampments, and readily admit that we do not know what appropriate solutions to homelessness may be. But we will NOT tolerate the safety of cyclists being sacrificed on their behalf. We have worked for over twenty years for a county-wide increase in safe bicycle infrastructure and it is beyond frustrating to witness jurisdictions blithely deciding to shut down the little we do have. We fought the closure of the Joe Rodota Trail by Regional Parks, the removal of bike lanes on Morris Street by the city of Sebastopol, and we will continue to fight this decision by the city of Rohnert Park.
I urge you, on behalf of the cycling, environmental, and public health communities, to reconsider.
Eris Weaver
Cotati
