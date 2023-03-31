To City of Cotati
The Community Voice
Please take notice: The huge eucalyptus trees lining West Sierra Ave., across the street from our police station, present a clear and present danger to our community. I demand that a licensed arborist be used to assess the situation immediately.
Over the last 20 years, a few citizens have come to our city council meetings complaining that their homes and the community are in danger of these huge trees located in a creek and that they be removed in the interest of public safety. Unfortunately, their cries for service fell on deaf ears, over my objections. Now, all over the state of California hundreds of trees have fallen in recent weeks causing death and destruction.
I believe this issue warrants a state of emergency in Cotati which should demand your utmost attention. More severe storms are coming to Cotati in the near future. Avoidance of this problem could result in death and civil claims against the city that could bankrupt our town. As a Neighborhood Watch Captain in Cotati for 20 years, a civil rights leader, and former city council member, I cannot turn a blind eye to this ongoing problem and demand you act now.
Please review the video link below:
https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/why-do-so-many-eucalyptus-trees-fall-during-storms/
George Barich
Former Cotati City Council Member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.