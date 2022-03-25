Time changes
The Community Voice
Time is short. If you think the adoption of a permanent standard time is a good thing, think again. The Senate voted for having a permanent change to Daylight Standard Time. Well and good. But was any thought given to the fact that children, from November through February, will be going to school each day before sunrise? In some locales the sun will not make its appearance until roughly 8:30 in the morning. Imagine your kid waiting for a bus in the dark, or having to cross the street, starting a school day, all in darkness. It doesn't make any sense.
How about parents having to change work schedules because they will drive their children to school to lessen the risk of harm? Or driving in night conditions on the way to work. How does that affect traffic safety?
I agree with getting rid of the hour switching but let’s stay with the traditional Standard Time. In the long run, it'll be safer. Let your representative in Congress to vote against moving to the current DST.
Anthony Morgan
Cotati
