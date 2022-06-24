Thank you!
After receiving the very much appreciated “volunteer of the year award for 2021” I want to thank all involved, especially the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati. This award belongs to every volunteer of NOAH ( neighbors organized against hunger ) present, past and those that have gone before us. It takes a village to accomplish what has been done and for NOAH to continue with their mission of helping those that need food assistance.
A special thanks to Bob Stewart, Darren Patterson, Chief Tim Mattos, and Gerard Giudice for all of your very kind words. And to all of the offers from Rohnert Park City officials plus many many others that continue to offer their support, we all are extremely grateful. A very big thanks to our donors and the schools that participate in our annual food drives. Without this continued support it would be impossible to continue as we have been able to.
And thank you to my family to always being there to help in whatever is going on.
We truly live in the best City of Sonoma County!
Darlene Phillips
NOAH
