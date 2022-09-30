Struggling for several years
The Community Voice
My partner Paul & I, Lucia, have been continuously homeless for several years now throughout sonoma county. We are both drug and alcohol free and have signed up for every program including coordinated entry and interfaith shelter network. We struggle to understand why we are left out of the loop, and we watch drug addicts continuously get housing and violate their conditions lose housing end up back on the street where we see them again and then they get housing again all while we are still left sober and homeless. We are currently signing up for the rap program rapid rehousing and we both have jobs and are hoping to have housing by winter however we've been down this route before got okay for everything found the housing got approved by the housing landlord only to go back to the source of the income which is rapid rehousing through Mary Isaac Center and be told that all of a sudden they're out of money that was a month-long process and very heartbreaking. Last year we were homeless in Graton with an RV donated to us by our church and work camping on the street according to the sheriff who told us to go to Graton and it would be okay to isolate for Covid-19 only to be ticketed constantly day after day and told that we had to leave. We then signed up for a program in Occidental that supposedly took homeless off the street and put them in yours and they said they would put our RV in storage while awaiting Covid-19 protocol in a hotel room to verify that we were not Covid-19 positive we received a call from the head of this program saying that we did not qualify for the program after all because of my partner pulls criminal background. They then decided to keep our RV because they wanted somewhere legal to park it even though they had picked it up from a legal parking spot we received it a month later with the wheel falling off in which the basketball PD immediately ticketed it gave us three day notice and we couldn't move it because of the tire no tow company would move it with a broken tire thanks to the Sonoma County program that okayed us then denied us and stole our RV. All we want is the same equal opportunity and chance as all these other homeless drug addicts receive day after day which is housing in a rapid rehousing program in which we slowly pay a portion of our rent over a year-long period. We don't want to end up in a place like Sam Jones or Mary Isaac Center due to Covid-19. We have been isolating for several years usually through work related stents and sometimes on the streets but isolated we are. I would love to hear back from you after reading an article about challenging impacts of encampments in the newspaper from Rohnert Park, Cotati dated Friday, September 16, 2022. Me and my partner's information is following this very long paragraph. Thank you for your time and we really hope to hear from you.
Paul and Lucia Giro.
