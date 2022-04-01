Spend some time
I think we were all hoping that by Spring the Sitting Room could open again, but the news about yet another variant on its way has made that seem unlikely. Group events, whether indoor or out, could well turn out to be spreaders and not the kind of spreading The Sitting Room likes to do.
However, if just one or two people, safely vaccinated, want to come spend some time at The Sitting Room either to have a tour or to get research and writing done, please email or telephone J.J. Wilson (just back for her Florida sojourn) to make an appointment: boxcar@sonic.net or 1 707 795-9028. And each person who comes will be invited to borrow one book from the Collection (not including the Art Books); it will be hard to choose just one, but the browsing will be fun.
And if anyone, perusing the Archives, finds a potential Sunday Surprise, J.J. would be happy to help get it in shape to share. Collaborating with Sharon Bard on her surprise at the medieval women was such a good experience last Fall.
Let’s see if others emerge. Please come but you’ll need to call or email to set a time, 707-795-9028. boxcar@sonic.net
Karen Peterson
Santa Rosa
