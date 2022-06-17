Should not have weapons
The Community Voice
I am troubled. In the latest word salad submitted by Dr. Glenn Mollette, Community Voice June 3,2022, I read that we, the people, should not have assault weapons to prevent mass shootings at grocery stores, schools, or houses of worship, but should have them in the event that Russia or China invades us, and we all have to fight. Maybe Dr. Molette should clear this confusion up in his next word salad. I hope so.
Larry Resnick
Rohnert Park
