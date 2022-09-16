Sat to observe
I want to thank the Rohnert Park City Council and all of the others involved. In helping to improve the Roberts Lake encampment. I recently sat in the parking lot across the street just to observe and it was surprising to see such a difference. There was a gentleman sweeping the sidewalk, no trash around anywhere and no noise.
Within a few months’ time many of the unsheltered folks will be relocated to the new facility being built on Labath Ave. Thanks to our city staff, they were able to procure a grant for this much needed housing project.
Rather than criticizing everything that is being done, let’s think positive thoughts, that no matter what circumstances exist, we help each other. Whether it’s your neighbor or an unsheltered individual, it’s very rewarding by having compassion for someone else.
To all Rohnert Park employees thank you for a job well done.
Darlene Phillips
Rohnert Park
