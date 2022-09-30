Response: To letter in Sept. 23 issue
The Community Voice
The City of Rohnert Park Public Works Department takes both water loss and our community’s health and safety very seriously. We have a water leak crew that addresses approximately 100 major water leaks per year. Leak repairs can be very damaging to roads and most water mains are buried between five and 10 feet deep, requiring our water leak crew to take several safety steps in order to cut asphalt, dig, and repair the leak in very wet soil conditions. City staff are also required to notify Underground Service Alert (USA 811) before a leak excavation is performed. This allows natural gas, electricity, and communications utilities to mark their lines in the area. Serious injury or death can occur if a buried power line or gas line is ruptured during excavation.
In an effort to keep water running to homes in the surrounding area during a major water leak, staff will partially close valves, still allowing a much smaller amount of water to pass through to the homes and leak. This prevents residents from having to boil their water for days after the repair is complete and staff makes sure the water line is clean again. If staff completely isolates leaks, numerous residents would be without water service. Unfortunately, there is a certain amount of water loss that is unavoidable due to pipeline failures. The city maintains 100 miles of water mains and other associated water fixtures.
If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Public Works Department at 707-588-3300. If you have any questions about leaks or other water concerns in your area we would be happy to discuss and address them.
City of Rohnert Park
