Required to buy a license?
People have a right to bear arms. And we have a right to be protected from reckless shooters.
Wouldn’t it be great if weapons owners were required to buy an arms license and liability insurance? The minimum requirement for owning and using a weapon should be as strict as owning and using a vehicle.
When someone is injured by a firearm, the liability insurance could cover the victim’s expenses.
Just like driving infractions, if a person is a licensed gun owner, but has no liability insurance, the weapons could be impounded, and a penalty assessed.
Reputable insurance companies are thorough researchers of people’s backgrounds: mental, criminal, addiction, and driving. They are also powerful enough to take on firearm manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.
Parents might hesitate to buy their adult children liability insurance for guns. Depending on actuarial studies, young men under 30 might pay steeper rates for insurance, because I suspect that not only are they riskier drivers, but more violent than the general population.
People have both a right to drive a vehicle and to bear arms. And we have a right to be protected from reckless gun owners before they start shooting!
Jane Boyle
Rohnert Park
