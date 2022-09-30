Reply to Mollette
I would like to reply to the latest column by Dr. Glenn Molette about electric vehicles. He has provided his opinion about both electric vehicles as well as why they have been proposed without any understanding of either subject.
There are two reasons for eventually replacing gasoline burning light duty vehicles with electric vehicles which seems to have escaped him. The main reason is to lower the effects on global warming that burning fossil fuels produces, and the second reason is to improve the air quality in the South Coast Air Basin, in Southern California. The rest of the state and country will also benefit from the improvement in its air quality but not as much as Los Angeles.
The market will decide which cars will be sold just as it does with the price of fuel currently required to power the gas burning cars today. When more examples of EV's become available over time hopefully the prices will moderate, and they will become more affordable. We will then all benefit,
Larry Resnick
Rohnert Park
