Although I agree there were violations of the Brown Act regarding County Redistricting (“Redistricting” March 12) there is another matter that needs to be addressed.
As Ms. Ann Horta pointed out the Redistricting Commission was “tasked with drawing and recommending maps.” Maps, not map. Choices. Options. The Commission did not do that. They presented one map and one map only. The rest of the citizens of the county were then supposed to accept this one map as the definitive map for Redistricting. No choices, no options.
The citizens of this county objected. We objected strongly. Not only to the map but being expected to accept and support a map incompatible with what we believe Sonoma County is geographically and culturally. There was the need to present options and we made sure that happened.
No offense was meant to the Commission. It was tasked to present maps, not a map. When no other choices were forthcoming from the Commission and the maps presented by the demographer were useless, we stepped up to provide an option. Another choice. We worked with staffs, chicken groups and citizens to provide a map that worked for the County while honoring the CA Voting Rights Act. That map that was subsequently presented and accepted. It conforms with the California Voting Rights Act and is equitable to all residents of this County.
I am a firm believer of the CAVRA as well a believer in the integrity of Sonoma County as a geographical and cultural region. There were some difficulties this time around. Let’s learn from it.
Chris Meyer
Rohnert Park
