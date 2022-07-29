Rancho Cotate High School Cougar Community
The Community Voice
I am truly grateful for your support in my quest to become the 2022 All Star Teacher, sponsored by NBC Sports Bay Area and Provident Credit Union. It means so much to me to have been chosen a finalist (out of over 100 applicants from Sacramento to the Greater Bay Area) based on my career’s merits, much of which has been in support of Neighbors Organized Against Hunger (NOAH) and Vitalant blood bank; as well as coordinating the raising of monies to be donated to local women for Breast Cancer Awareness Month; raising awareness of multiple issues on campus including domestic violence, leukemia research, LGTBQ+ rights, and drug and alcohol awareness; teaching the Student Government class; and recognizing our students of the month, athletes of the week, and incredible staff and faculty of Rancho Cotate High School. (I’m going to go out on a limb and recognize that I wasn’t chosen based on assigning the infamous ABC Book as an English Final Project.)
I could not have won the award, title, and $20,000 for Rancho without Cougar Community support, though. I am truly grateful for the votes from those who know my work, either by being a former student, being family of a former student, or having attended The Ranch with me. Thank you for your votes of confidence.
I hope to continue to make our Cougar Community strong and to earn your respect for Rancho Cotate High School throughout the rest of my career.
With Cougar Pride,
Jessica Holman
2022 NBC Sports All Star Teacher
Rancho Cotate High School
Student Government/Hospitality Teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.