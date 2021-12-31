Our commitment
The Community Voice
This has been an unforgettable year for us at 6th Street.
We re-opened after the nationwide lockdown with a full season of 10 great shows in the GK Hardt Theater and on the Monroe Stage.
We renewed our commitment to quality theater education with the expansion and reinvention of our School of Drama, now known as 6th Street Studio.
We reached more of our community and made a bigger impact than ever before. Your support and engagement makes it all possible!
We ask that you consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us close out 2021!
As we look to 2022, 6th Street is reimagining our work and diving into new collaborations. Some of the exciting things that your donation will support:
• Free workshops for at-risk youth through our new program--6th Street to Your Street.
• Captioning for our season performances to make our shows accessible to the deaf community.
• Scholarships for students in our studio, both young and old.
Our big announcement!
We are thrilled to say we will have a permanent home at 52 West 6th Street, as we have been able to take the final steps toward acquiring our building!
Our dream of creating a Performing Arts Center for the community of Santa Rosa is extremely important to us and you can help make it happen.
If you would like to send a donation by check, please make it out to Santa Rosa Players, and send it to 52 West 6th Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.
Thank you, and we can’t wait to share it all with you at our events and performances!
Until then, have a very happy and healthy New Year!
Annie Warren Clark, Managing Director
Jared Sakren, Artistic Director
6th Street Playhouse
