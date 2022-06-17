Options quite different
The Community Voice
In the May 27 issue of the Community Voice Savannah Ashley wrote an article entitled “Pro-life V. Pro-choice.” In this article she mentioned a hypothetical situation where she has two options. She writes, “One: raise the child and wake up every day being reminded of the worst day of my life/never be able to experience life the way I wanted to. Or two: put the child up for adoption just for them to face the terrible tragedy of just another broken system in the U.S.”
I present the fact that her two options could be quite different. One: raise the child and wake up every day being loved by a wonderful child that uses life to help others/Savannah’s life becomes the best she could ever imagine. Or two: put the child up for adoption and a loving couple that cannot have their own biological children enjoy life with grandchildren and great g grandchildren. God can take something evil and turn it into a good and beautiful thing.
Lynn Eckert
Rohnert Park
