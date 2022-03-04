Not safe for children
The Community Voice
The homeless encampment Between KinderCare daycare and the healthcare building on State Farm Dr. at Hinebaugh Creek is getting worse. We have asked to the city for help only to be told there is nothing they can. Not only is our parking lot vandalized, but trash that has been left includes liquor bottles and used needles. We have the homeless coming up to the staff asking for money. It is definitely not a safe environment for the children at the daycare and it is unsafe for all the patients and the healthcare workers. Action needs to be taken by the City of Rohnert Park to relocate this encampment while it still can be done quickly and easily.
North Bay Vision
Rohnert Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.