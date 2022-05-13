Not done without volunteers
The Community Voice
We wish to thank the entire Rohnert Park community for its help in making our first book sale since 2019 a smashing success. Boxes of books are stored off site and need to be transported back to the library for the sale. Members of two Sonoma State fraternities helped load and unload trucks for the move. Rancho Cotati football players moved boxes around the room to their appropriate spots and students from the high schools unloaded the boxes.
We truly could not have done this without the many volunteers who provided trucks, worked long hours setting up, and provided support as cashiers and floor workers during the sale.
It really was a community effort!
Janis Brokaw/Friends of the Library
