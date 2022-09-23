No response to leaks
The Community Voice
I am concerned about the city’s response to a water leak on Country Club Dr. on the morning of Sept. 18, 2022. After a crew failed to turn off the water there seemed to be no further attempt to do so. Seeing as residents are being required to cut back because of current drought conditions and the city continues to water the center median along Country Club. Maybe they should get rid of the grass and do more of a dry scrape and won’t consume water that is limited.
There has been controversy over this issue in the past. If the city is concerned about water use, then maybe they should do better on stopping leaks and lead by example
Thanks from a concerned resident
Jerry Dougan
Rohnert Park
