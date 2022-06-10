Need to protect health
Mental Health Awareness month may be ending, but our need to protect the health, safety, and well-being of ourselves and our young people remains as important as ever.
All young people deserve to feel safe. We frequently say this when we talk about SAY's services; whether we are focused on stable housing, victims of trafficking, or mental health support. This message also transcends our organization. It applies to all young people, not just those accessing our programs or living in Sonoma County.
Together, we can keep striving to support our youth. Promoting access to programs that provide a safety net to young people is one of the most important acts of service that we can do. In the last few weeks, SAY teams have:
• Provided drop-in support to 82 youth at our Coffee House Teen Shelter. This includes offering hot meals, hygiene kits, access to laundry, and advocacy.
• Provided counseling sessions to 117 youth.
• Assisted 7 youth in finding employment in the community.
• Provided outreach to 80 young people who are homeless.
Let’s keep working to create a stronger support system for the young people who need it most.
Anita Maldonado
Chief Executive Officer
