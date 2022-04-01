Moderate voices seldom heard
I enjoy reading Glenn Mollette's column in the Community Voice newspaper.
It represents a sensible American counterpoint to an extremely liberal area where moderate voices are seldom heard nowadays.
While I am a registered Democrat and Glenn Mollett is a conservative, I find that his opinions are decent, and bring a balance to the currently popular anti-American movements.
Of course, not everyone agrees on everything, so I was not surprised to see a virulent letter against Glenn Mollette's column in the Community Voice March 18, 2022, issue.
What actually surprised me is the bully-ish manner in which Ms. Lauby blustered, demanding to "get this guy (Glenn Mollette) out of our newspaper".
As any true American can attest, freedom of expression is the staple of democracy.
The hypocrisy of clamoring for race diversity and tolerance, while at the same time shutting down someone you don't agree with, is a double standard that shows a closed-minded, anti-democratic attitude.
It says: "Everyone is entitled to his own opinion; I just don't want to hear it".
Fortunately, in this case there's a simple solution: the irate woman from Cotati who abhors Glenn Mollette's opinions can just skip his column, while the rest of us will continue to enjoy it.
Fanny Rifkin
Cotati
