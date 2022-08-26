Local Native Daughters
The Community Voice
As a member of the local Native Daughters of the Golden West, Cotati Parlor No. 299, I wanted to let you know that we will be hosting an information table outside the RP Library on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. until noon.
We will have coloring pages and bookmarks and lots of California history to share.
We would love you to help us share the story so that local folks could make plans to join us.
Mary-Rita Williamson
Rohnert Park
