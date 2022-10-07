Increase in youth homelessness
The Community Voice
This month we have so many important topics to share with you. We need to talk about the 70% increase in youth homelessness, the issues in our community that disproportionately impact our youth, and how SAY has helped these numbers decrease in the past and will do so again.
But each one of these points may easily be overshadowed by the news that broke yesterday, and I would be remiss in not speaking directly and honestly with you.
This news is difficult and complicated. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to talk about any details. And those details are in the hands of very capable third-party investigators. Instead, I want to talk about the health of our organization and the many staff members who are committed to serving our youth with integrity and compassion.
SAY has been serving our community for 50 years, and we are very proud of the work that we have accomplished in that time. We've been there for youth during their most difficult experiences. Many adults in our community have a story to tell about how SAY was there for them when they needed us.
We have an incredible team of staff members who are invested in providing this service, even when it is tough. It takes a lot to be there for any person through all the highs and lows. And our teams do this remarkably well.
It is my hope that the attention of our entire community can return to what matters most: the youth in our community. SAY continues to serve them, bringing our best selves forward, every day.
In it together,
Anita Maldonado
Chief Executive Officer
