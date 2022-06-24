Importance of trees
The Community Voice
In response to your article on the June 17th edition from the Russian River Watershed Association I wish to notice the attention given to the importance of trees.
Our trees "store cardon dioxide, improve air and water quality and provide much needed shade." This is very important to keep in mind and is the reason why many of us are advocating for environmental responsibility and especially the importance of all trees to the future of us. Please send this article to your own Tom Kelly of the Rohnert Park Parks department as he has continued to neglect those beautiful Redwood trees around the Roberts Lake. They are continuing to fall into the lake and have not been shored up against the rising recycled water of Robert Lake. I have called him and inquired as to the fate of those trees, some of which have fallen into the lake already. I have also written to Ms. Elward. It is a shame that the city cannot care for the trees in our parks and along the streets and highways, as we are expected to care for our trees on our property.
Just a little history, those trees were planted by us, high school students, in 1970 as President Kennedy distributed Redwood Trees to the middle school children to plant in our county when the Redwood Highway was first purposed. Please have our government take care of the Redwood Trees which are falling into the Roberts Lake.
Anita LaFollette
Santa Rosa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.