Honeybees preparing for this winter
The Community Voice
As a beekeeper for some fifty plus years in Marin and Sonoma, the little stingers have always been of interest to me. Their busy work and determination to survive, the latter of which I wanted to write about I’m sure may interest you.
A single colony of honeybees contains many thousands of workers with each having various functions during their short lives. One such function or duty to help with the colony’s survival is to rob honey stores of other colonies in the area if they can get away with it. This robbing generally occurs in mid-September to the end of October regardless of how many pounds of honey are in the thief’s hive reserves. Robbing activity does not occur during a honey flow, that is when nectar is abundant during the spring and summer months.
This year in Rohnert Park, my colony produced over one hundred pounds of honey, sixty of which I removed at the end of August. The remainder of honey was left for the bees, as they will need that much to survive what’s coming.
What was unusual this year in observing my beehive in the backyard was that starting in June numerous robber bees from other hives in the area were aggressively trying to gain entrance to my hive. For weeks I watched as the guard bees defended their home and dead bodies were starting to pile up outside. This robbing activity should not have occurred with so much nectar and pollen available. I finally reduced the hive entrance by fifty percent and the thief bees gave up, for a while that is.
Here, it is September, and the aggressive robbing behavior has very much increased. Even with a reduced entry to my strong colony the guard bees have been working overtime to protect what is theirs.
In past years my records show that “normal robbing” occurred with normal or near normal rainfall in Northern California. Yes, California has had a few dry winters lately and the bees have worked their way through it. This winter’s rainfall may turn out to be a heavy one, why? Aggressive robbing behavior started early and is getting more intense which was exactly what happened during the summer of 1983, which led to flooding in early 1984.
I pray that rainfall and temperatures this winter keeps us all safe from harm.
Homeowners, please make sure your roof gutters are clean.
Richard B.
G-section Rohnert Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.