Given Biden
The Community Voice
Trump's election in '16 was in response to the miserable two term Obama. He was under attack almost immediately after Hillary Clinton capitulated. He still managed to get things done despite the daily attacks by the cabal of Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez, and a bunch of others. But it seemed like he upset enough people to lose in '20 and we were given Biden.
After one year of his presidency, Biden has managed to convert Midas' golden touch into stale pretzels. A failure at every turn domestically and internationally. Putin and Xi must look forward to the news each evening to see what the confused "Leader of the Free World" has screwed up now. He is a paper tiger with no teeth. He speaks to the nation in the calm grandfatherly voice asking us to do this or that. If that doesn't work, he gets stern (when the teleprompter displays angry words). If it wasn't so sad and scary, Biden's performance would be laughable.
I imagine that Jimmy Carter and even Obama are smiling as their presidency status rises out of the barrel bottom. Bad choice, Biden voters.
Art Hackworth
Petaluma
