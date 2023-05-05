Get it under control
The Community Voice
The Supreme Court has run amok, and it’s time to get it under control.
For the last year, we have witnessed scandal after scandal come out of the Supreme Court. From learning that Samuel Alito may have leaked a decision about reproductive health to conservative anti-abortion activists, to discovering Clarence Thomas has been secretly accepting luxury vacations from a GOP megadonor for twenty years, the actions of these justices on the highest court in the land are unconscionable.
Thankfully, this bad behavior can be addressed. Congress has the ability—and responsibility—to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. It’s time they take the first step and pass a code of ethics for the Supreme Court.
No one is above accountability, and that includes our justices on the Supreme Court.
Chris Aexander
Santa Rosa
