Finally fixing streets
The Community Voice
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the City of Cotati Public Works people and their helpers for the good job on finally fixing the streets in west Cotati. It was a long time coming. After completing work on several streets and putting in a walkway on W. School Street, they saved the best for last: West Cotati Avenue. And that turned out to be the biggest challenge of the months long project. Sometime in the middle of March, Ghilotti Bros (the main contractor) removed the paved roadway down several inches, removing all signs and remnants of the old roadway. And then the rain came again, and the street turned into a muddy mess. When it dried out, DPW, independent contractors and Ghilotti staff discovered that there was a serious drainage issue along the curb line that had to be addressed. Many days went by before they came up with a workable solution. Of course, that delayed the ultimate conclusion of the project.
In the meantime, drivers without flagmen present, thought it was okay to drive faster on the street. This kicked up clouds of dust that went on for six weeks. I guess the drivers of the pickups and cars thought it was funny to raise the dust. There were several people that developed respiratory issues because of the dust. The windows and doors of the houses had to be kept shut to keep dust from getting inside. But that happened just going in and out of the house. Of course, cars parked in the driveways were an absolute mess.
Finally, the day came, and the street was finished. No more dust and crushed rock being kicked up. A week or so after completion, four sets of speed bumps were installed on West Cotati at the request of several residents. Traffic prior to construction was heavy in the afternoons and picked up again after the roadway was completed. Drivers would hurry down the street and maybe stop at a stop sign. Residents would take their lives in their hands if they tried to cross the street to get the mail or back their car out of their driveway. God forbid if a motorist had to slow down to avoid a collision.
Now, I would say that roughly 8 out of 10 vehicles approaching a speed bump slow down (some even stopping), get over the bump and continue. Then there were those who feel it necessary to drive without any consideration of the bump and actually speedup. It was amazing to watch a pickup hauling a loaded trailer at speed and watch both the vehicle and trailer bounce over the bump. Definitely lacking gray matter.
Bottom line, folks: this is our neighborhood. We ask that drivers show respect for the people living here and slow down. You are not impressing anyone. Would you appreciate people that didn't live in your neighborhood if they raced down the street in a hurry to get somewhere else? None of that is worth getting in a collision, hurting another person or yourself and destroying your vehicle. Use your common sense.
Many thanks to city staff, outside contractors, and Ghilotti Bros. for having patience and putting up with all our straw bossing.
Anthony Morgan
Cotati
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.