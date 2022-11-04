Facts really matter
The Community Voice
The City of Sebastopol spent $0 on Horizon Shine's operations last year and $0 is budgeted this year. The Village was funded by the county. The operations of Horizon Shine are costing 0% of the city budget. Source: The Sebastopol 22-23 Budget. You’ll find only one financial item about Horizon Shine, and that’s the city acting as a pass-through for a county grant designated for Horizon Shine. No city discretion there because it’s not the city’s money. The $80,000 grant from the county designated for Horizon Shine is on page 37 of the 22-23 Budget under "Intergovernmental and Grants” and then “County Grants.” Look in the 21-22 column. On page 48 of the budget, you'll see $60,000 of that (so far) distributed to Horizon Shine. Add up the $30K in 21-22 plus the $30K in 22-23. Remember, this is not the city’s money. It’s the county’s money. Bottom line for Sebastopol taxpayers: Horizon Shine operations are not being paid for by city money. They are 0 percent of the city budget. It's all coming from funds allocated by the county. Questions or comments? Feel free to email me at drich@cityofsebastopol.org.
Diana Rich
Sebastopol
