Do not worry
The Community Voice
Fellow Citizens do not worry about China or Russia. Washington DC should be your main concern. A whole bunch of old folks in Washington DC are acting like 6-year-old kids. These people hijacked both houses and are manipulating the outcomes. It is time to update the US Constitution. Politicians should have an age limit; the maximum age should be 60. Should have two terms for the senate and three terms for the congress. “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” Mark Twain.
No one can destroy the US. The US will implode due to misgovernance. While the Titanic was sinking, the passengers on the lower deck were having fun. They were led to believe that the Titanic wouldn't sink. Mainstream media makes you believe that nothing will happen to the United States.
The majority of people will disagree with my statement. They will deny it and pretend that it won’t happen because denying will relieve them from taking action… This human behavior is the main source of our problem. The US is a runaway train. Blaming, and finger-pointing after the collapse, won't change the tragic outcome.
Karahan Mete
Davis, Ca.
