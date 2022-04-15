Brings back memories
The Community Voice
A war was started in Ukraine.
For everyone it causes enormous pain.
It brings back memories of World War Two,
during which I was born in 1942.
Firebombs destroyed our majestic castle.
All churches were ruined during the hassle.
Millions of people and my father ended up dead,
leaving my mother in rubble with three children to be fed.
Many Ukrainians have already died,
While the rest of us are lucky, so far, and survived,
only to face some more destruction.
Will it ever end with Ukrainian courage and obstruction?
I wish you good luck, you earthly fighters!
The atomic bomb is lurking for all survivors...........
Edeltraud Petermann
Rohnert Park
