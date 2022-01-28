An open letter to Rev. Jackson
You were at Ground Zero of the Civil Rights Movement for years. Your participation, especially with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is well-documented. The record of you as well as others being arrested in the movement is also well-documented.
You heard President Joe Biden say in Atlanta on January 11:
“I did not walk in the shoes of generations of students who walked these grounds. But I walked other grounds. Because I’m so damn old, I was there as well. You think I’m kidding, man. It seems like yesterday the first time I got arrested.”
You know the context where he claimed his “arrest.”
The Washington Post observed:
“It was just a throwaway line, made to laughter, in an important presidential speech. But here’s the president, saying he once had been arrested, during a section that recalled some of the heroes of the civil rights movement. He even suggested he had been arrested more than once, as he recalled it was the ‘first time’ he had been arrested.”
Let’s be clear. You who was Biden’s audience that day, those who are sensitive to the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement. President Biden did not misspeak. He lied. He lied to score political points with those who have fond memories of the movement.
The Washington Post concluded:
“The primary source for this story is Biden — and we’ve learned over the years that he is not always a reliable source. He appears to be citing his mother to enhance his civil rights credentials — which we have noted he has exaggerated before — but too many elements do not add up to give this ‘arrest’ more credibility than his previous claims of getting in trouble with the law... The president earns Four Pinocchio’s. If any new evidence turns up, we’re always willing to revisit this fact check.”
(Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/01/13/biden-claims-yet-another-arrest-which-theres-little-evidence/)
Rev. Jackson, this is not an isolated incident with Joe Biden claiming stolen valor.
Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King wrote of Biden:
“From 2014 until early 2019, Joe Biden would not again repeat the false claim that he was an activist and organizer in the Civil Rights Movement. But once he began running again, he could not resist himself. It’s as if he is not fully clear on how the Internet works.
“In Waterloo, Iowa on this past December 5th, 2019, Biden began telling falsehoods again about being an activist and organizer, and then added new color to the lie from 2014 that he was being trained as an activist in Black churches on Sunday mornings, saying,
‘I got involved, most of you don’t know me well, I got involved in public life, because when I was about the age of the guy standing over there (points to teenage boy), I got involved in the civil rights movement….
‘Well, I got my education, Reverend Doc... in the Black church. Not a joke -- because when we used to get organized on Sundays to go out and desegregate movie theaters and things like that, we'd do it through the Black church. I got to admit to you I'd go to my Catholic Mass at 7:30 first, and then I'd show up in the Black church.’"
(Source: “2 truths and 31 lies Joe Biden has told about his work in the Civil Rights Movement” -- https://shaunking.substack.com/p/2-truths-and-31-lies-joe-biden-has)
The Black media outlet Newsone.com reported:
“’When I marched in the civil rights movement, I did not march with a 12-point program,’ Biden thundered said in New Hampshire. ‘I marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes. And we changed attitudes.’
One problem, though, according to [Matt] Flegenheimer (of the New York Times): Biden ‘had not actually marched during the civil rights movement.’”
(Source: “Joe Biden Has Reportedly Lied for Decades About Marching in The Civil Rights Movement” -- https://newsone.com/3853735/joe-biden-civil-rights-movement-lies/)
You and all of the other Civil Rights leaders know that Biden’s false claims of being involved in the Movement disrespect its memory and its legacy, from the murders of the Freedom Riders to the bloodshed in Selma to the murder of Dr. King.
Rev. Jackson, once you openly challenged a U.S. president to “come clean.”
As you were very prominent in the Civil Rights movement, don’t you feel that you should openly challenge President Joe Biden to also come clean?
Robert Oliver
San Diego
