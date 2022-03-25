Addressing Petaluma council
The Community Voice
Dozens of Petaluma tenants alongside representatives from labor, climate and housing justice organizations plan to make public comments this evening at Petaluma's open Goals & Priorities Workshop.
17 organizations have signed an open letter addressed to Petaluma City Council Members and over 200 people have signed a petition urging Petaluma City Council Members, the Mayor and City Manager to follow through on their commitment to prioritize Just Cause eviction protections and close Ellis Act loopholes in 2022 before the Sonoma County eviction moratorium expires later this year.
On June 28, 2021, the city council voted to make Just Cause a priority for FY 2021, which ends in June 2022. We have been informed that the city intends to reconsider this commitment.
Lina Blanco
she/ella
Communications + Cultural Strategist
North Bay Organizing Project
