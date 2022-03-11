Much of our water supply comes from Lake Sonoma. The water level in Lake Sonoma is even lower now than it was one year ago! Meaning collectively, we’ve taken more water out than nature has replenished in the last year. While not dire, it is concerning that water supply conditions are worsening. The U.S. Drought Monitor classifies portions of Sonoma County as in Extreme Drought and the rest in Severe Drought. We can expect the state to impose water restrictions again this year.
A lack of significant rainfall has caused a water shortage. Less water means higher costs. Preliminary indications are that our wholesale water supplier and operator of Lake Sonoma, Sonoma Water is increasing their water rates by over 6 percent. The city adopted new water rates too, although at a lower overall percentage increase of 5 percent. A single-family, with average water use, can expect their water bill to increase by ten cents per day. Some say it is related to new housing. It is not. New housing means more customers. That means a wider base to spread fixed costs for staff, materials, equipment, buildings, testing, etc. And new homes all come with brand new pipes and meters that don’t need to be replaced for 20 to 30 years or longer. They are the most cost-effective customers for us. And new plumbing codes make those homes the most water efficient in the city.
People sometimes ask me why we continue to build houses in a drought. In short, state law requires cities to build homes to meet the housing needs of the community. There is a critical shortage of housing in Sonoma County. Before we approve any new homes, we check that we have enough water to serve them. Some people also ask the city to address the affordability of housing. More housing leads to greater affordability. People move out of lower priced homes and move up into new homes.
New homes must meet very strict water use standards. New homes must have low-flow plumbing and drought-tolerant landscaping. We are also expanding the use of recycled water in most new developments. This is water that would otherwise be disposed of and instead we clean it up and irrigate parks and other landscaping. Rohnert Park’s water supply can support existing residents and new housing construction. If it could not, we would take additional measures to ensure it could.
Historic water use per person in Rohnert Park was twice as high as it is now. The massive reduction is a result of city programs over the last thirty years where we worked with our residents to improve water efficiency. The addition of recycled water for irrigation of most parks and schools also made a huge positive impact. With the water saved we can serve the housing needs of our community without ever using more water per year than we used to. What more, we have reduced our collective footprint on the environment - more water in creeks, more water for endangered species, less energy use, and less greenhouse gas emissions. All good for maintaining what many of us love about Sonoma County our natural spaces.
Routine water saving measures include irrigating between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. We recommend watering between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Watering within this window of time takes advantage of low winds and less loss of water to evaporation. Running an irrigation system on a lawn for more than five minutes will result in runoff. Watering times vary depending on the type of watering device, soil, slope, and plants.
Consider planting low-water-use vegetables such as peas, lentils, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale, kohlrabi, mustard, broccoli, turnips, and watercress in your garden this year. To learn water conservation tips, visit www.rpcity.org/conservation. While our water supply is strong, there is never enough to waste.
