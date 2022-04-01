Many of us welcome in spring with bike rides, strolls, or leisurely drives. We’ve been working hard to improve your experience. We continue our commitment to safe and convenient travel along and across streets. It is our goal to make travel as pleasant as possible for all. Successful streets meet the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, people with disabilities, and motorists.
We recently released our 2021 Annual Streets Report. Since 2012, we’ve added four new miles of bike lanes and half a mile of new sidewalks - and a whopping 444 new find-your-way signs, and 185 improved pedestrian crossing signs. The full Annual Streets Report is available at https://bit.ly/36NsCZf.
Potholes are always a hot topic. We make routine repairs to the 83 miles of street throughout the city. Potholes are filled with a cold patch material during the rainy season, and a hot mix whenever possible. To prevent deterioration, we cut out, remove, and repave damaged sections of streets. We use an asphaltic sealant on pavement cracks to reduce destruction from water seeping into cracks.
City signage is a vital part of navigating through our city. If it wasn't for our Public Works' Street Maintenance Division, we'd all likely get lost. That division handles warning, advisory, regulatory, and street name signs. Vandalism, fading, and traffic accidents often require replacing signs. When possible, we use refurbished aluminum from recycled signs. Being environmentally and fiscally responsible is important with the city's thousands of signs.
Safety is the name of the game when it comes to street markings. Our Streets Division crew handle painted curbs, crosswalk, STOP, and center line markings. Street markings maintenance occurs annually. Raised pavement markers (road buttons) and thermoplastic marking work is addressed as needed. Thermoplastic markings are a longer lasting and more durable alternative to painted markings.
We understand the inconvenience and disruption that our street projects cause. Temporary and unavoidable disruptions to your travels result in important roadway improvements. Rebuilding, repairing, and maintaining our streets benefits us all. We thank you for your continued patience.
If you’d like to learn more about traffic or street impacts, visit www.rpcity.org/traffic or the city's social media. To report issues with street signage, markings, or potholes, report it at www.rpcity.org/247.
