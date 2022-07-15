It’s summer break and Rohnert Park is the place to be! It's heating up in town and we want to make sure residents have all the details on where to cool off.
Grab your towels and goggles! Rohnert Park has two great pools residents are welcome to use at their leisure this summer. Honeybee Pool on Golf Course Dr. and the Benicia Pool on Bernice Ave. are both welcoming the public for recreational and lap swim hours.
Recreational swim recently started at the Benicia Pool. Benicia Pool (or B-Pool) is Rohnert Park’s “newest” pool after receiving a $1.2 million dollar facelift in 2015. You can visit the pool for your laps Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.
Honeybee Pool is offering morning, afternoon, and evening lap times this summer. Stop by and enjoy a great cardiovascular workout. Lap swim is year-round and offered seven days a week. Times vary depending on the day, and we encourage you to visit the website for an up-to-date schedule.
Honeybee Pool will also have swim school and endurance and technique classes. Swim school classes are available for all ages and interests. Classes fill up quickly, so reserve your spot now via our website!
The Magnolia Pool is closed for the 2022 season. After nearly 20 years of operation, we have approved a major maintenance project for the pool. The Magnolia Pool Replastering Project includes replacement of the pool plaster and tile, repair of deteriorating concrete and replacement of safety elements on the pool deck. The project also includes new pool signage and replacement of a portion of the pool’s chemical system. We plan to get this project completed so that an updated pool is ready for you by next summer. Full details on the project are available at https://bit.ly/3mY0Z4F.
We are looking forward to a fun-filled and sunburn-free summer season in Rohnert Park. Want to learn more about our pools and aquatics? Get all the info at www.rpcity.org/aquatics.
