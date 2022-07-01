After almost 19 years working for Rohnert Park, I have made the difficult decision to retire effective December 30, 2022. It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve our wonderful community. During my tenure, I have had the joy of working alongside so many talented, dedicated, and caring people. I leave knowing the city is in very good hands.
Together, we have achieved many significant milestones and helped Rohnert Park prepare for a future we can all be proud of.
I am proud to have played a small part in various projects that added to an already great city. These projects include purchasing the site for downtown Rohnert Park, opening numerous parks within the city, building a LEED Gold Certified Green City Hall, and implementing long-standing development plans. These projects have created over 550 affordable housing units for our residents.
As our city continues to grow and expand, mitigating traffic is more important than ever. Together we have taken steps towards creating a mobile city. We relocated and opened the downtown SMART rail station. We improved flow by constructing the new roundabout and widening Snyder Ln. and Rohnert Park Expressway. We also enhanced safety by building a new freeway undercrossing and instituting a smart traffic signal system.
Most importantly, we have created a safer and more welcoming city. In the past years we have modernized Rohnert Park’s fire engine fleet and built a new Westside Public Safety Station. We increased our insurance rating for fire safety by two grades. We also worked with the community to reform our policies on public safety by creating safe spaces to share thoughts and critiques. This has helped us to greatly improve police accountability.
This theme of creating an open flow of conversation between city officials and residents has served us very well. Recreating Leadership Rohnert Park helped yield a more diverse group of leaders for the city. This played a large factor in our advancement to a fully inclusive city that listens to all its residents.
Throughout my time with the city, I have been fortunate to work directly with community members to address their concerns. Channels like the community survey, town meetings and weekly columns have helped drive this connection. I have learned so much from each of you through our work together.
Each of these milestones was achieved through the support of our amazing Rohnert Park community. I appreciate the city council giving me a chance to serve as city manager. Thank you to the fifteen community leaders who have served on the city council during my time. Also, thanks to the countless volunteers who served on our boards, commissions, and committees. I am so proud of our accomplishments together. I wish everyone great success as the city enters the next exciting phase of its evolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.