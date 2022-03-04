Cost of food, gas, energy, and just about everything are all on the rise. Now, more than ever, you deserve to keep your money, especially during tax season. Help with filing your taxes is available, and there are many ways to get them prepared. For many, the sooner you file your taxes the sooner you get a refund.
The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP provides free help. The AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program prepares and files tax returns for free. The program opened its doors on February 25 and continues each Friday through April 15.
The program aims to serve low-to-moderate income seniors, but there is no income or age limit. An AARP membership is not required, but an appointment is (no walk-ins accepted). To make an appointment call 707-241-3616.
The United Way of Wine Country is offering its Earn It! Keep It! $ave It! program. Prepare your taxes for free by IRS certified preparers. On average, participants receive $2,000 of tax savings when they file their taxes using the program. To qualify for free tax, help your combined household income must be $66,000 or under. U.S. citizenship is NOT required.
For a current list of available United Way Earn It! Keep It! $ave It! free tax preparation sites, visit www.unitedwaywinecountry.org. Visit a site only by appointment unless the site indicates walk-ins are welcome. Call 2-1-1 or 800-325-9604 to make an appointment. You should bring your tax documents, such as last year's return, to your appointment.
IRS Free File is another option for those of you that like to prepare your own taxes. That program includes free tax preparation software if your income is $73,000 or below. Visit irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.
If your tax refund burns a hole in your pocket, remember to support our local businesses. Shop local to support our businesses, save jobs, and support our community. You can find a list of Rohnert Park businesses at ShopRP.org.
