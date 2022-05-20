We heard loud and clear from residents that homelessness is a top concern. In response, we are allocating over two million dollars this coming year to address the issue. This funding helps the city to place people in shelter or housing and clean up encampments.
Since January 2021, the city has helped place 60 unhoused Rohnert Park residents into permanent housing. Fifty-two residents have also been moved into interim and shelter housing. However, we still have a long way to go.
The Federal Courts have ruled that unhoused people cannot be forced to move unless we provide shelter or housing. Currently, Rohnert Park has no interim housing or shelters. This is something we are changing as we begin constructing a site next to the fire station on the west side of the city. It will provide interim housing for sixty people as a step toward permanent housing. This is a result of Project Homekey funding provided by the state. It is expected to be completed later this year. This project is one of numerous steps towards tackling homelessness in Rohnert Park.
The Project Homekey site will help us address encampments by providing an alternative. We are also working with local organizations to link homeless people to services to help them secure housing.
The Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) is a vital partner in this process. HOST outreach workers engage with unsheltered individuals in encampments, vehicles, and service hubs.
City staff also regularly monitor encampments for health and safety issues and respond to problems, like garbage and crime. The city conducts regular trash and debris removal at encampment sites, as well as vegetation management as needed.
While our city has made some progress, Rohnert Park can’t solve homelessness alone. It is a multifaceted issue that requires intervention from government and the community. Are you interested in helping to alleviate homelessness in our city? I invite you to join our Homelessness Roundtable. Meetings are held via zoom the first Monday of each month from 4-6 p.m. To learn more about homelessness and how you can get involved, visit www.rpcity.org/homelessness.
