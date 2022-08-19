Seniors play an important role in our community. Nearly 13 percent of the city’s residents are 65 or older. Seniors enrich our vibrant community with diversity, history, and a wealth of experience. Sadly, our older generations are vulnerable to neglect and elder abuse.
In 2019, 575 reports of elder abuse were reported in Rohnert Park and Cotati. Elder abuse is a serious problem. The number of reports is likely well below actual incidents because many elders are afraid or unable to tell police, friends, or family about the violence. Abuse includes neglect and poor treatment.
Isolation is a leading contributor to abuse. Building friendships and being active are good tools to combat abuse. If you’re a senior, we invite you to check out one of our older residents’ favorite assets—the Senior Center. The Senior Center offers a daily coffee bar with 50 cent coffee, free pastries, and a welcoming atmosphere. It is a comfortable place to solve puzzles, watch TV, read the newspaper, or chat with friends. To learn more about the Senior Center, call 585-6780 or stop by 6800 Hunter Dr.
Reach out to neighbors, friends, and family members. Your phone call, letter, or visit could brighten up their day. If you suspect someone is a victim of elder abuse, contact Sonoma County Adult Protective Services at 565-5940 or Public Safety at 584-2600.
Interested in being active and meeting your neighbors? Join us on Monday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library located at 6250 Lynne Conde Way. The casual Town Hall event is your opportunity to be heard, meet like-minded people, and chat about important issues. I hope to see you there!
