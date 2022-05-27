This month is Building Safety Month! This year’s theme is “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action.” As Rohnert Park continues to grow and age, maintaining the safety of our homes, buildings, and infrastructure is more essential than ever. This month, we are encouraging residents to learn more about construction safety, disaster mitigation practices, and the codes that protect each of us.
California building codes include safeguards to protect the public from hazards such as earthquakes, floods, and fires. As we near the summer season, reducing fire dangers becomes a priority and is an essential factor in keeping our residents safe.
One way you can help to reduce local fire danger this season is to remove weeds growing on your property. Local codes help reduce fire dangers by requiring all property owners to annually abate weeds on their property between May 1 and June 30.
Mowing, spraying, and discing (disturbing soil and existing vegetation by using a disk) are all methods of weed abatement recommended by our Public Safety Department. In addition to minimizing fire hazards, the removal of weeds also minimizes obstruction of signs and cross-traffic and beautifies our roadsides and paths.
Following weed removal, a site inspector will visit commercial properties to certify any fire hazards have been properly removed.
Building Safety Month is a time to reflect on those who have worked diligently to protect our city. Officials like our abatement site inspectors, building safety and fire prevention officials, architects, engineers, tradespeople, laborers, plumbers, and others in the construction industry work year-round to ensure residents are safe where we live, learn, work, and play.
Abiding by local building safety codes is one of the many ways residents can honor the efforts of these dedicated building safety agents.
If you notice weeds on a property that pose a safety risk, you can report the site to Reach Rohnert Park at www.rpcity.org/247! This program allows residents to submit service requests or report issues 24/7. Rohnert Park encourages every resident to mow at-risk weeds and alert the city of any areas failing to follow local codes.
