Over the last month we’ve seen such enthusiasm from our community over the city’s decision to take the creation of a downtown into our own hands by purchasing the former office campus at the corner of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Dr. We closed the sale April 29. Less than three weeks later we met in a special meeting with the city council to discuss how to proceed in developing our new downtown. The discussion focused on choices and trade-offs regarding what the downtown will look like, when it will be built, and how we’ll pay for it.
Timing: We are eager to move quickly because residents have been waiting so long for a downtown. However, we are required by state law to first offer the property to affordable housing developers. At a minimum, this takes eight months. If we don’t sell the property for this purpose, we will proceed with planning, and then building utilities and streets by 2024. Some elements, such as the first housing units, would be completed in 2026 or 2027.
Moving quickly will provide fewer opportunities to obtain grants to off-set the cost, for public input, and changes to proposed plans. We have had extensive public input over the years already. Residents are welcome to provide comments at any time on the city’s website, or at city council meetings.
Costs: To put it simply, the more public funding we put into the property the nicer it will be. How much we can afford to put in depends largely on how quickly we move, how much housing and retail we put on the site, and how much of that housing is affordable.
Density of housing: Some residents would prefer that the downtown focus on retail such as local restaurants and shops, along with spaces for public use such as a plaza. However, economic reality requires that we provide substantial housing on the site if we are to have retail and public uses. We can sell parts of the property for housing and invest the proceeds for other uses. Adding 460 units as proposed by prior owner maximizes the value of the land. Adding many more units would require adding parking garages, which are very expensive.
It is worth noting that while housing generates property taxes, it also requires services such as police, fire, and maintenance of streets. The city receives only 11 percent of property taxes, which does not cover the costs of those services. Thus, adding more housing beyond the current approved density costs the city money rather than providing funds to expand services.
Amount of workforce or affordable housing: Housing sold or rented at below market rates generates less revenue for the city to invest in the downtown. State law requires that 15 percent of the units we build be affordable to households earning 80 percent or less of the area’s median income. We could increase the amount of affordable housing, or make it affordable to lower-income residents, but would have less money to invest in amenities.
