Natural disasters like earthquakes and wildfires highlight the need for emergency preparedness. September is National Preparedness Month. This is a reminder that emergencies can happen at any time. The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.
Our Public Safety Department wants to remind homeowners that they can take a few easy steps to make life at home safer for everyone.
Get ready now for fires and other emergencies. Have you talked with family and friends about your emergency plan? Everyone needs to be able to change and adapt in case of an emergency. Sign up for alerts to stay informed and ready for any disaster. We use Nixle Alerts to send out information quickly in the event of an emergency. There are three types of Nixle notifications: alert, advisory, and community.
Alerts are critically important emergency-related messages.
Advisories are less urgent needs-to-know information.
Community information is day-to-day neighborhood to community-level information.
Make sure to choose the way you want to be notified. Include your email if you want to get Community Nixle Alerts. If you don't already get Nixle alerts, you can sign up at www.Nixle.com, text RPDPS to 888-777, or download the Everbridge app.
We have a map of the evacuation zones. If we ever need to order an evacuation, we will announce it by zone. So, knowing your zone will help you be ready to go when an alert is issued. Write down your zone and consider learning the zones near your house. Your out-of-town relatives may also want to know your zone so they can be aware of what's going on. An interactive evacuation zone map is available at www.rpcity.org/EvacZones.
Evacuation terms can be confusing. Some of the key terms include:
An Evacuation Order is an immediate threat to life. It is a lawful order to leave now. The area is closed to public access.
An Evacuation Warning is a potential threat to life and/or property. People who need extra time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now.
A Shelter in Place means going indoors. Shut and lock doors and windows. Prepare to stay in place until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for direction.
An Evacuation Order Lifted is the formal announcement that evacuations are no longer needed. The order to leave has been lifted.
If a warning or order to evacuate is given, a care or shelter site could be set up to help people who are leaving. These sites also give information, help, and screening. If a place for care and shelter hasn't been chosen yet, residents should investigate local options, like staying with friends or family.
Let’s all do our part for National Preparedness Month by making plans and staying safe!
