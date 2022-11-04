I’m excited to report that Rohnert Park is leading the County in a 32 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. A recent report from the Regional Climate Protection Authority (RCPA) shows that we are making progress toward our long-term goals for greenhouse gas pollution.
The report, referred to as the 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emission Inventory, shows that Rohnert Park has decreased GHG emissions by 32 percent from 1990 levels. GHG emissions are created through a combination of building, transportation, water, and solid waste use, which RCPA has tracked at different periods of time towards our regional goals. The GHG inventories also help us plan and take actions towards meeting short and long-term emissions goals. The regional framework to address climate change is called the Climate Action 2020 and Beyond Plan (CA2020). The plan helps local governments, agencies, residents, businesses, and community groups achieve the goal of a county-wide reduction in GHG emissions.
In March of 2021, as part of a long-term goal, RCPA set a new goal for Sonoma County to be carbon neutral by 2030. Goals are a very important way to figure out which sectors and sources of emissions need to be the focus of strategies to cut emissions. Reaching the ambitious goal of a 40 percent reduction (below the levels of 1990) by 2030 will take a lot of work.
In 2020, 60 percent of countywide emissions came from transportation. We recognize this as a “call to action” moment. Reduce travel time, carpool, or ride share to decrease tailpipe emissions when possible.
This year, Rohnert Park was the third city nationally to approve a ban on new gas stations to help address climate change. We're also conducting research citywide to better understand and prepare for more electric vehicle use in the future. These initiatives represent the beginning of a transition to substitute City-owned gas vehicles and equipment with electric vehicles and buy only renewable energy from Sonoma Clean Power. We have made strong progress towards our countywide emissions reduction goals, but we are still far from the finish line.
If you are interested in supporting the city’s climate change goals, sign-up for a tour, or class, at Sonoma Clean Power’s Advanced Energy Center! The educational center is in downtown Santa Rosa and offers a variety of energy-efficient and zero-emission resources.
We invite all residents to take small actions every day towards a more sustainable future. With winter just around the corner, we are offering a FREE garden rain gauge to measure how much rainfall your landscape receives this year!
Please contact ddematteo@rpcity.org to coordinate a pick-up of your free rain gauge. They will be distributed on a first come, first-serve basis.
Read the 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emission Inventory report (see page 24 for Rohnert Park specific information) online at https://bit.ly/3U4mfV7.
Join us in honoring veterans and active-duty military at Rohnert Park’s Veterans Day Celebration. The event will take place on Friday Nov. 11 at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Mayor Jackie Elward will be the Hostess of Ceremony. The event will feature the Avenue of the Flags, Keynote Speaker Veteran Clint St. Martin, military banner honorees, a presentation of colors by the US Coast Guard, performances by the Rohnert Park Community Band, as well as a flag retirement ceremony put on by the Girl Scouts.
