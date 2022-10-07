What does being business friendly mean? For us, it includes being highly responsive to businesses when they get started. For example, when a business wants to open in a new location, we make it easy for them to get permits - while ensuring that they meet our health and safety standards. We look to solve challenges that new businesses face, rather than looking for hurdles that they must jump over. Businesses can apply for permits and inspections online, without having to come to city hall.
We also support local businesses. For example, we provide information on access to financing through the Small Business Administration. During the height of COVID we sponsored a campaign to encourage residents to ‘Shop RP’ to support struggling businesses, and we relaxed our rules, allowing restaurants to set up tables outside.
We are proud to partner with the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce in working with our businesses. And we’re pleased to share that the Rohnert Park Chamber won this year’s Best Chamber of Commerce award, while its executive director, Lisa Orloff, was voted Best Business Community Leader.
On other topics - we continue on schedule to open Labath Landing by the end of the month. This facility will provide temporary housing for 60 individuals experiencing homelessness as they find permanent housing. This will improve our ability to respond to encampments, particularly in combination with new rules and limits on camping recently adopted by the city council.
Additionally, please save the date of October 29 for a community Halloween Carnival with a Dia de Los Muertos Celebration. From noon to 5 p.m. at the Community Center we’ll have a haunted maze, carnival games, exotic animals, and more. I hope to see you there!
