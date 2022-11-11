On Oct. 24, we opened Labath Landing as a key part of our response to homelessness. It offers temporary housing and services to help adults experiencing homelessness find permanent housing. It includes small private rooms, communal areas for dining, laundry facilities, access to computers, a garden, and room for pets. There were about 70 people residing there as of Oct. 31. Six of them came from an encampment between Commerce Blvd. and State Farm (close to a preschool). That encampment is no longer occupied, and all materials have been removed. Everyone else moving to Labath Landing was living in other encampments or vehicles in Rohnert Park.
While some have suggested that we force individuals to move elsewhere, the courts have constrained the city’s authority to address the problems posed by encampments on public property. The 9th Circuit Court’s decision in Martin v. Boise prohibits criminal enforcement of city-wide camping prohibitions where we cannot offer shelter.
We continue to reorganize the Roberts Lake encampment. This includes:
• Limiting access to those who were living there as of Oct. 11. We are not allowing new people to move into the already overcrowded encampment. We are not offering parking spaces at the encampment.
• Moving campers to another part of the Park and Ride. We are designating camping spaces with tents to hold all belongings
• Limiting visitors to the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors and residents are required to check in before entering the site.
• Providing 24/7 security, which enforces requirements limiting visitors and materials.
• Removing trash and debris several times a week and providing portable toilets. This reduces trash throughout the city and use of restrooms in nearby businesses.
• Providing regular outreach to connect those at the encampment to shelter or housing.
Those who refuse to move to Labath Landing or the reorganized encampment will not be allowed to camp in the nearby park because the city prohibits camping in our parks. We are enforcing new rules prohibiting camping near schools, daycare centers, creeks, and safe sleeping areas (which include Labath Landing and Roberts Lake). The rules also prohibit blocking streets, sidewalks, and bike paths. The city also has regulations regarding RVs and vehicles parked on streets over 72 hours. Visit www.rpcity.org/247 to report a parked RV.
Labath Landing is funded almost entirely by the state, with the cooperation of Sonoma County and the Continuum of Care.
Labath Landing is not large enough to house everyone experiencing homelessness in Rohnert Park. We are working with the Continuum of Care (CoC), the regional body responsible for addressing homelessness, to create more housing. Permanent housing, with supportive services such as mental health counseling, help managing medications, and help getting an income, is the ultimate solution to homelessness. Even those with low incomes are required to pay 30 percent of their income when placed in permanent housing.
As housing becomes available, people from the camp will move out, and we will eventually close the Roberts Lake encampment. We are taking humane steps to address immediate concerns while making progress toward long-term solutions. We very much appreciate the collaboration from Sonoma County, the Continuum of Care, Unsheltered Friends Outreach from Rohnert Park, Catholic Charities, HOST, SHARE Sonoma County and HomeFirst.
We can make progress with an integrated, regional system of care. This includes using data and proven practices to help people who are experiencing homelessness become housed. You can help.
• Email araceli.rivera@sonoma-county.org at the CoC and ask that it use data and solutions based on proven practices to find solutions. Ask that your email be shared with CoC Board of Directors and staff
• Donate or volunteer with nonprofits committed to helping end homelessness
• Call the Housing Hero line at (707) 565-1259 to rent out your house or a room to tenants receiving rental assistance
• Join the city's Homelessness Roundtable
To find out how to get involved, go to rpcity.org/homelessness. We continue to push for solutions and invite you to join us.
