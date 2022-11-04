To play the victim is to label yourself as the minority of any situation. To be the victim is to actually be the minority of the situation, or otherwise known as the ‘prey.’ The difference between the two, is that an individual can manipulate and fabricate a story to make themselves look like they’re the ones being hurt, whereas someone is actually being hurt and/or violated. Playing the victim is also known as self-victimization. The opposite of playing the victim can be two things: taking accountability in the situation, or being a sufferer of an incident, or crime.
To play the victim is generally something narcissists do to get out of being the ‘bad guy’ of the situation. A lot of times narcissists attempt to make themselves the victim if they can take the responsibility off themselves, or to seek attention. A lot of times, playing this role just comes off as immature.
Taking accountability not only makes you seem like the bigger person, but you are able to find a solution for the given situation. It’s not easy, but any person willing to be wrong will learn that sometimes you must sacrifice being right to save a friendship or keep a situation from getting worse.
Being the victim can make you feel powerless, and that’s not easy to overcome. However, finding ways to make yourself more than a victim, is something worth accomplishing. Even though you might’ve faced being the victim, it’s not worth continuing that label of being ‘less than,’ because you should feel powerful, like you are in control of what happens to you.
Consider this: Playing the victim is the opposite of what you want to achieve if you’re trying to move up in the world. Being the victim is something you should recognize, but then overcome. There’s no point in dwelling on the past if it’s only going to weigh you down in the end. Taking accountability for your actions and growing from your experiences is what will change your overall being because you are finding the peace you need for yourself and working on the parts of you, you know you need improvement on.
To simply put it, there’s always something more we can do for ourselves, it’s just a matter of recognizing when and what we can improve. Email me anytime with questions or comments at savash.voice12@gmail.com.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
