Last week’s Chat with the Chief live webcast from Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety introduced our newest Deputy Chief, Kevin Kilgore. This talented addition to our public safety team brings 25 years of law enforcement experience. He joins us from the City of Sebastopol, where he served as Chief of Police.
Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore refers to soda as ‘pop’ and attributes that to his upbringing in the Midwest. He shared that he enjoys the busyness and the unique police-fire model that Rohnert Park offers. Kevin will oversee the police section of the department.
Kevin’s extensive background in law enforcement started in 1997 as a Deputy Sheriff and then a Police Officer in a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio. Kilgore’s passion for law enforcement brought him to California in 2006. He served as a police officer, corporal, sergeant, and lieutenant at the University of California Los Angeles Police Department. Deputy Chief Kilgore and his husband share their home and hearts with a rescued Boston Terrier named Benny.
Deputy Chief Kilgore is an avid life-long learner and holds an associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree. He hopes to encourage staff to find opportunities to grow. He also looks forward to sharing his education and enforcement philosophy. He sees education as an essential tool for public safety staff. Information strengthens the relationship between staff and the community.
Kilgore said he wants public safety to have a positive impact on the community. The voices of our community are important — fair treatment, respect, trust, and procedural justice are key components to positive interactions with our community.
Kilgore signed off the webcast by sharing that he is looking forward to many years of growing with the community and meeting you all. If you witness a crime, help us. The partnership with the community helps keep our community safe.
You can view the entire Chat with the Chief session by visiting https://bit.ly/3SF4GdB.
The next Chat with the Chief is on October 4 from 6-7 p.m. You can access the session by Zoom or the Police and Fire Public Safety Facebook at facebook.com/RohnertParkPoliceFire/.
