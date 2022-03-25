Fair representation is an important part of the legislative process. I’m excited to share that last week, the Rohnert Park City Council adopted a new district map for election of councilmembers. This momentous action wraps up a nearly 6-month process.
The post-census redistricting process is a requirement for all jurisdictions nationwide that elect officials from districts. It ensures that all areas and neighborhoods receive fair representation. Unifying communities that share core common interests.
A crucial part of the process was YOU! Many of you participated in meetings, workshops, and submitted draft maps. Our community submitted nineteen draft maps. As a direct result of all our collaborative work, Rohnert Park’s new 5-district map was born.
Council members will continue to serve under the same election cycle with council seats for Districts 2 and 5 being up for election in November 2022, and Districts 1, 3 and 4 up for reelection in 2024. View the selected map and determine which district you reside in at www.rpcity.org/redistricting.
I’d like to share some additional news from our friends at the Red Cross. Home fires claim seven lives every day in America. Having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in half. Smoke alarms sense abnormal amounts of smoke or invisible combustion gasses in the air. They can detect both smoldering and flaming fires.
Never disable a smoke alarm, even if you experience nuisance alarms while cooking or showering. Instead, use the alarm’s “hush” button. If nuisance alarms are a persistent problem, look for a different type of smoke alarm and ensure they are installed in correct areas in the home.
Use the test button to test your smoke alarms at least monthly. The test feature tests all electronic functions and is safer than testing with a controlled fire (matches, lighters, cigarettes). If you have battery-powered smoke alarms, replace the batteries at least once a year. Or better yet, get a ten-year smoke alarm that does not need to have batteries replaced each year.
If you or someone you know cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install them, the Red Cross can help. Get connected with an American Red Cross volunteer at www.redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.
The American Red Cross helps families prevent home fires, they also help them respond and recover. If you would like to help save a life through the American Red Cross, donations and volunteers are needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.