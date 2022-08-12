Our region just experienced the third driest year on record. Thus, the state has imposed water conservation measures throughout California. As a result, our city council recently declared a water emergency and approved conservation efforts to comply with the state requirements.
Fortunately, Rohnert Park residents have demonstrated a history of water conservation. Our average use per person is half of what it was 25 years ago, and one of the lowest in the region. Even with our growth, the amount of water we use in the city is less than it was 30 years ago.
We are also fortunate to have three primary sources of water. The largest is the Russian River, which provides 45 percent of our water. Another 35 percent is from groundwater. And 20 percent is recycled water, which we apply to most of our parks and street medians, the golf course, school grounds, and Sonoma State.
With these supplies and water-saving practices, we have enough water locally to make it through this dry spell. The state mandates do not account for local conditions like those in Rohnert Park.
Still, there is never enough water to waste. The measures we’ve adopted include some that are likely very familiar. They include:
a. Restaurants will serve water only upon request.
b. Hotels will launder linens only upon request.
c. Irrigation is allowed only from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
d. Run-off from irrigation into streets and sidewalks is prohibited.
e. Washing your car is allowed only at car washes.
f. Using water to clean driveways and sidewalks is prohibited.
One of the most common questions we get is why we allow new housing during the drought - a great question. We clearly need more housing in Sonoma County and throughout California. In fact, the state is increasing its requirements on cities to allow for more housing. In terms of water use, new housing is required to have low-flow plumbing and drought-tolerant landscaping. These regulations, along with other steps we’ve taken such as having three major water sources, ensure that we have enough water for current residents and new housing.
You can learn more about Rohnert Park’s drought practices by visiting our water conservation page at https://www.rpcity.org/city_hall/departments/public_works/water/water_conservation.
On a different matter, the city council and I always welcome the chance to meet and hear directly from our residents. We are once again hosting a Town Hall meeting, which provides an informal way to share your thoughts on what’s happening in Rohnert Park. Our next one will be on Monday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the library. I hope to see many residents there.
